Roundabout on Midway Boulevard in Port Charlotte (CREDIT: WINK News)

Roundabouts are meant to keep traffic flow at a safe pace for intersections. The roundabout on Midway Boulevard in Port Charlotte is being called into question after a car went through a home on the street.

Wednesday night, a driver in a red SUV lost control going around the roundabout and flew into Patricia Boehme’s home. Neighbors said they knew the crash was coming, they just didn’t know when. Car crashed into Port Charlotte home along Midway Blvd. Wednesday night (CREDIT: WINK News)

“Hell no, that didn’t surprise me. I was waiting for ’em to do it to my house. That’s why I put those white posts up there because that almost happened to me once last year,” said Mark, a neighbor on Midway Boulevard.

Neighbors said they’ve heard and witnessed crashes frequently at the roundabout.

“We actually had one guy hit the center island, go airborne, flip over, across across the island, knocked down the foliage in and slide up the other side of midway on his roof, and went into one of the yards over there. Then, we had the accident that just happened with knocking down that house,” said Greg Carney, a neighbor.

Mark and Carney suggested safety measures like lighted signals on yield signs and rumble strips to make drivers more aware of the intersection at night.

WINK News reached out to a Charlotte County spokesperson on the roundabout concerns and have not heard back yet.