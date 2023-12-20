Exclusive: Interview with homeowner after SUV crashes into home

A driver and passenger of an SUV were rushed to the hospital after crashing into a Port Charlotte home.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded to the incident at around 10:16 p.m., Wednesday to a call regarding red SUV hitting a streetlight then into a parked car. The momentum from the impact caused the parked car to crash into a home on Midway Boulevard.

According to CCF, then parked car then began to leak fuel following the impact.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 53-year-old Port Charlotte woman driving the SUV lost control as it approached the roundabout. A 19 and 20-year-old woman present in the vehicle were also seriously injured in the crash.

The driver of the car had to be extricated from the car and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

CCF reports that the two passengers were flown to a local hospital for treatment, and another was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Deputies temporarily closed a section of Midway Boulevard and Edgewater Drive to investigate the crash. The roads have since been cleared for normal traffic.

Deputies placed caution tape around the home as the investigation is ongoing.

The house was deemed unsafe to live in by deputies and CCF. Law enforcement helped the owners of the home gather their belongings and vacate the damaged home.

WINK News spoke to the owner of the home, Patricia Boeme. She was in her bedroom when she heard the car crash into the house.

“I had a desk, secretary desk. It was from 1890. It’s in pieces and was sitting there. I have an antique lamp and I think that’s okay. I haven’t been able to get to it because there’s so much stuff all over the place. The tree. Well, it was pretty when I went to bed, but it’s not so pretty now,” said Boeme.

Boeme is working with her insurance company to find a place to stay. If not, she and her husband Mike will be staying with friends.

The crash is currently under investigation.