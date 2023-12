Fort Myers Beach is embracing the holiday spirit as resorts and restaurants are seeing an increase number of reservations this time of the year.

Days away from the Christmas, beach resorts are booked and busy.

“We have about 350 guests on properties, enjoying the festivities. The resort is abuzz, kayaks and paddleboards are going, crafts are going,” said Gary Lee, front office director at Pink Shell Resort & Marina.

The Pink Shell Resort is one of many along Fort Myers Beach seeing a spike in visitors, with over 80% of its rooms booked for the holidays.

At Diamondhead Beach Resort, another tourist and local hot spot for several years, they’re at 75% capacity for Christmas, along with a fully booked Christmas day buffet. Margaritaville crowd at Fort Myers Beach. CREDIT: WINK News

Margaritaville, which recently opened in December, has a restaurant that is also fully reserved on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

While some resorts may be seeing a high demand for the holidays, they will continue welcoming more people even for festive activities and events. Margaritaville’s walk-up restaurants will be open to serve people.