The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said you can expect a breezy Sunday with mild evening temperatures.

Monday, Christmas Day, he showcased the next front moving in and bringing with it a chance of rain for much of the week and cooler temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to dip back into the 50s by Thursday morning with highs in the 60s by the end of the week and into next weekend.

Maloch added we will also have a chilly start to 2024 by Southwest Florida standards.