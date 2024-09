What’s Ahead:

The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly dry Sunday, with few storms expected for your Sunday, and isolated storms throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Next Three Days:

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies likely through the early afternoon. Because of mainly dry conditions, highs climb into the lower 90s with a few showers and storms popping up towards the later afternoon and evening hours.

Monday: Our dry and pleasant conditions continue with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s Monday morning. Isolated rain and storms will develop in the afternoon and continue through the evening. Highs remain consistent and in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Rinse and repeat. Offshore flow should keep Tuesday AM quiet and rain-free with lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday afternoon, highs climb into the low 90s (above-average) and isolated showers/storms develop and may linger through the evening.

The Weather Authority is watching three areas for potential tropical development over the next seven days. While two areas are not a concern in the Central Atlantic, the third area in the Caribbean has The Weather Authority Team’s focus.

1. Central Subtropical Atlantic (AL96):

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda has not become better organized since yesterday. Although the low remains embedded in a very dry environment, a short-lived tropical depression cannot be ruled out if showers and thunderstorms become better organized while the system moves generally northward at 5 to 10 mph over the central subtropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 20%.

Formation chance through 7 days is 20%.



2. Northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the western Caribbean Sea and portions of Central America are associated with a very broad area of low pressure. Environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development of this system during the next several days. A tropical depression is likely to form while the system moves slowly northward across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico through the end of the week. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce heavy rains over

portions of Central America during the next several days.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 10%.

Formation chance through 7 days is 70%.



3. Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave near the west coast of Africa is expected to move westward during the next several days. Environmental conditions could support some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the middle to the latter part of the week while the wave moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is near 0%.

Formation chance through 7 days is 40%.

