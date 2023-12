Photo by rovenimages.com on Pexels.com

The winter holidays are just arriving. The Weather Authority has your back with a recap of Christmas and a look at what to expect in 2024.

Expect the next cold front moving in Christmas Day and bringing with it a chance of rain for much of the week and cooler temperatures, said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch.

As for the New Year, you’ll want to have your sweater handy. The Weather Authority Meteorologist Nikki Sheaks said the start of 2024 will be dry and chilly.

Overnight temps will dip into the 40s for the New Year as chilly daytime temperatures struggle to reach the 60s and 70s.