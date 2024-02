Credit: The Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Nash Rhodes is tracking a cool start to your Tuesday morning, with mostly sunny conditions expected by the afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for Tuesday:

Another cool start to your Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s.

The temperature highs for the afternoon will be in the 80s for most of Southwest Florida, with conditions remaining mostly sunny and dry.

If you have a boat, conditions should be ideal throughout most of the day.

Rain chances will increase throughout the latter half of the workweek; however, the likelihood of rain occurring is low.

Afternoon highs for the next 10 days will likely stay in the 80s.

