It’s time for Miracle Moment! Kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital got a sweet surprise.

Two-year-old Mason and other kids battling cancer all got iPads. The Miracle at Manchester Foundation brought the gifts.

The charity’s founder, Bryce Newman, knows what it’s like to be in their shoes. He beat brain cancer as a teenager, and he hopes the iPads provide a nice distraction during their treatments, especially over the holidays.