Cape Coral City Council

Residents of Cape Coral have decided to create a petition against city council members granting themselves a pay increase.

The Cape Coral City Council approved this measure in early December, which will more than double how much they’re making.

A monthly stipend of around $3,300 will be added to the city council members’ paychecks.

Cape Coral Mayor Gunter will receive $5,000 more monthly as part of the approved measure.

The controversy surrounding this pay increase stems from the city council approving the measure without any input from the public.

The petition can be found at change.org. It has so far received over 700 signatures and was started by Richard Leon on Dec. 21.