Five days, and still no answers from Spirit Airlines as to how 6-year-old Casper ended up in Orlando instead of Fort Myers.

“How did he make it on another flight? How did he end up in Orlando? They have no idea,” said Maria Ramos, Casper’s grandma.

Ramos told WINK News after days of trying to get in touch with Spirit, they finally reached out on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Spirit Airlines offered to pay for Casper’s return flight to Philadelphia and a roundtrip for Ramos to accompany him. Ramos still wants answers as to how her grandson ended up on the wrong flight.

“Come on, you have cameras all over this place. You have cameras in your plane. You have cameras all over. You’re telling me you don’t know what happened to Casper, five days later, and it’s under investigation?” said Ramos. “That makes me think that he didn’t have a flight attendant. Somebody took over him once they realized he was on the plane by himself. That’s when they tried to take charge of him, you know?”

In a statement, Spirit said Casper was always with a Spirit team member and the airline says it reached out to Casper’s mother immediately.

But Ramos, who says she was listed as an emergency contact, never got a call from Spirit that night.

“I tell you nobody called me. I had to call Casper again to be able to talk to flight attendants,” said Ramos.

Ramos told WINK News she is considering consulting legal help to get more answers. When WINK News asked Spirit Airlines if they would do the same, there was no response.