As the holiday season concludes, many travelers are experiencing harsh weather conditions that may cause flight delays across the country.

A snowstorm impacting the north and mid-west part of the country had begun to intensify over Christmas night.

Along with the heavy rain received throughout Southwest Florida on Christmas Day, flight delays are more likely throughout the day.

Southwest Florida International Airport has offered remote parking for travelers; however, the parking lot is nearly full. RSW advises travelers to take alternative transportation to the airport, either through taxi services or from family drop-offs.