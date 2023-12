The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

Many communities in Southwest Florida saw their wettest Christmas on record! While some inland communities saw lower rain totals, many of you closer to the coast saw quite a bit.

Thankfully, the highest rain totals fell in communities that desperately need rain. The majority of Southwest Florida communities west of I-75 are still seeing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. While this rain will not be a drought buster, this will be a major benefit to communities impacted by water shortages.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Tuesday: Cloudy morning with a few showers still around the area. These showers move out this morning so we will see a mainly dry afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy day ahead with mild temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry day. Stray showers will be possible throughout the day with a better chance of those in the evening. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Thursday: We’ll see a cloudy sky with isolated showers for the Thursday morning commute. Showers will be on and off throughout the morning, wrapping up in the early afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

