Man looks at RSW flight board amid string of Southwest Airlines delays. (Credit: WINK News)

A heavy volume of air traffic is causing delays all over the Sunshine State, including Southwest Florida International Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Palm Beach International Airport had an average ground delay time of 70 minutes on Thursday.

Officials said the flights will be spaced out across the state to mitigate the heavy air traffic.

This is impacting flights into and out of RSW, which, as of 5 p.m., has 29 delayed departures and one cancelation. Meanwhile, there are 53 arrival delays and one cancelation.

