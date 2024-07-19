Feeding hungry children across Lee County

At Harns Marsh Middle School, education is not the only thing taking place. It is also one of the busiest spots for drive-thru food distribution this summer.

“There’s a need. People are in need to feed their kids on the weekend,” said Mary Ann Cuico, Cafeteria Manger for Harns Marsh Middle.

Since early June, Cuico, along with a few other ladies, are handing out 3-day meal boxes every Friday, rain or shine.

“A lot of these kids won’t eat during the summer. And this is a way for us to give them to eat on the weekend,” said Cuico. “We’ve get kids that come up on bicycles. We get people that walk up, you see the car, the traffic that we have here. This is what we do. We’re out here rain or shine, thunderstorms and all.”

This is also the school’s first time being a non-congregate meal site, meaning meals don’t need to be eaten on-site and can instead be packed up and go home with families.

And the more families they feed, the better impact it makes on the Lehigh Acres community.

“They’re doing their job. They’re helping out like I said, with the prices of everything. It does help, especially kids. They’re always snacking,” said Raquel Gomez. “And it comes with stuff they like. They asked me, ‘Oh, you’re gonna get the box on Friday?’ So for the weekend, they do have some stuff to hold them.”

Now, you can pick up your meal box next Friday at Harns Marsh Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Next Friday will also be the last day for drive-thru food distribution for Lee County Schools.

Drive-thru distribution can also be found at the six locations listed below:

Serving times for non-congregant meal sites: