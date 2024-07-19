Feeding hungry children across Lee County

WINK News
This Fort Myers Beach hotel was once the beating heart of a community, a place where families and friends made memories.
Here at Harns Marsh Middle School, education is not the only thing taking place. It is also one of the busiest spots for drive-thru food distribution this summer.
With all of these activities, you have to wonder if she’s found the Fountain of Youth.
Family Initiative, a non-profit, partnered with Lee County to better understand hurricane readiness for the families they serve.
A man was killed and another injured after a two-vehicle crash in Punta Gorda.
Justin’s place recovery center through Saint Matthew’s house helps people struggling with addictions. People like Jeff Reno.
A first-of-its kind study looked into the presence of metals and found trace amounts of more than a dozen metals in 14 different brands.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a murder that took place on Alexander Circle in Immokalee.
Much of the world woke up scrambling as Microsoft 365 apps were hit by widespread outages early Friday morning, connected to the cybersecurity software company CrowdStrike.
An Immokalee man has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute it, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
A global technology outage caused by a faulty software update grounded flights, disrupted hospitals, banks, businesses and government offices Friday.
This will be the first public hearing regarding the unsolicited public-private partnership proposal received for Jaycee Park.
Residents of Lee County are breathing a sigh of relief as FEMA has agreed to allow homeowners to maintain their flood insurance discount.
Resurgence Brewing Co. and Central Rock Gym celebrated the impending groundbreaking on their 25,000-square-foot facility that should be open by the end of next summer.
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center’s parking lot was nearly full during a three-hour Political Hob Nob on July 17 when voters met the candidates.
“There’s a need. People are in need to feed their kids on the weekend,” said Mary Ann Cuico, Cafeteria Manger for Harns Marsh Middle.
Since early June, Cuico, along with a few other ladies, are handing out 3-day meal boxes every Friday, rain or shine.
“A lot of these kids won’t eat during the summer. And this is a way for us to give them to eat on the weekend,” said Cuico. “We’ve get kids that come up on bicycles. We get people that walk up, you see the car, the traffic that we have here. This is what we do. We’re out here rain or shine, thunderstorms and all.”
This is also the school’s first time being a non-congregate meal site, meaning meals don’t need to be eaten on-site and can instead be packed up and go home with families.
And the more families they feed, the better impact it makes on the Lehigh Acres community.
“They’re doing their job. They’re helping out like I said, with the prices of everything. It does help, especially kids. They’re always snacking,” said Raquel Gomez. “And it comes with stuff they like. They asked me, ‘Oh, you’re gonna get the box on Friday?’ So for the weekend, they do have some stuff to hold them.”
Now, you can pick up your meal box next Friday at Harns Marsh Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Next Friday will also be the last day for drive-thru food distribution for Lee County Schools.
Drive-thru distribution can also be found at the six locations listed below:
Serving times for non-congregant meal sites: