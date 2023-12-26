Cape Coral man arrested for breaking into vape store on Christmas Eve

Terrance Gene Schoep mugshot. Credit: LCSO

A man was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly breaking into a vape store.

Cape Coral police arrested Terrance Gene Schoep, 23, after a burglary call was made from the King of Vape, located at 1407 Del Prado Blvd. South.

The alarm at the location was set off, and surveillance footage of Schoep running through the shop was seen.

Police found Schoep lying on the ground in front of the business with glass from the door smashed around him.

After performing a preliminary investigation, police found over $1,500 worth of merchandise had been stolen, some of which were Christmas-related.

The merchandise was in plain view in Schoep’s car, according to CCPD.

Schoep was then arrested and charged with burglary and grand theft.