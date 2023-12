Santa not only brought his reindeers to Southwest Florida, but also record-breaking rain for Christmas!

Cape Coral and North Fort Myers both saw three and a half inches of rain in total, between Monday and Tuesday. Fort Myers broke its previous record set back in 2004, reaching totals of over 2 inches of rain.

Punta Gorda also reached record-breaking Christmas rainfall totals with 1.25 inches of rain. Naples experienced the second rainiest Christmas with 0.6 inches in total.

WINK Weather Watcher Debbie measured three and a half inches of rain in Northeast Cape Coral as seen in her WINK rain gauge. CREDIT: Debbie, NE Cape Coral

In North Fort Myers, WINK Weather Watcher Lorraine H. saw a topped-off rain gauge with a whopping four inches of rain measured. CREDIT: Lorraine H., North Fort Myers

Meanwhile, John M. in Port Charlotte saw a little bit less rainfall at about an inch and a half. CREDIT: John M., Port Charlotte

If you are still singing “Let it Rain, Let it Rain, Let it Rain,” your Christmas wish is coming true… more rain is on the way ahead of our next cold front, setting us up for a soggy start to our Thursday.

CREDIT: The Weather Authority

Then, we dry out and much colder temperatures come into play. Southwest Florida can expect to wake up to temperatures in the 40s, struggling to reach the mid-60s for highs.

A huge thank you to our awesome WINK Weather Watchers who sent us nearly 100 reports of their rain totals! If you have any weather pictures to share, email it over to Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler to be featured on-air and online.