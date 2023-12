The Caloosahatchee Connect project in Cape Coral (CREDIT: WINK News)

After years of progress, the Caloosahatchee Connect pipeline is ready to bring 12 million gallons of reclaimed water to Cape Coral every day.

The water will be used for irrigation, fire protection and to maintain canal levels. It is a welcome change for the dry season Cape Coral finds itself in.

“It was done in a very timely fashion for the project that they had. It was a huge project,” said Bill, a Cape Coral resident off Everest Parkway.

Other neighbors aren’t as pleased about how the pipeline was put in. Landscapes were dug up across Cape Coral to complete the project.

“For example, that pipe from my neighbor is going the opposite way. It was going in this way before now. He always has the water on that end, and there is always water here because the hole is not low enough, so when the water reaches that level it’s just standing there,” said Lester, a resident of Cape Coral.

The city said the final system testing will be completed this week. Cape Coral is expected to start receiving water from Fort Myers next week.