Jonathan Ferino and Shadynne Blanco, arrested for burglary. CREDIT: CCSO

Two people have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on camera breaking into a home in Naples and left behind some suspicious evidence.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Ferino and Shadynne Blanco stole a chop saw and two cordless drills from the Naples home, last Friday, and on the same day, they pawned the stolen items.

Inside the home, which was unoccupied and listed for sale, police found a prescription bottle with one of the suspect’s names on it and a brown pit bull mix.

Police eventually identified the suspects through the home’s surveillance video and discovered that they had forced their way in through a window.

Police said several pieces of furniture were also left damaged.

The pair were charged with burglary and criminal mischief over $1,000.