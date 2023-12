Midwest native Nick Iaria opened Lost Shot Bar and Grill on Dec. 19 at 2245 Winkler Ave. in Fort Myers. The neighborhood’s newest bar and grill is next to the Luxe 8 Flix Cinema and previously housed Dutch-Way Cafe, Eden A Show Bar and Chicago Boys Bar and Grill.

Iaria, the restaurant’s managing partner, first moved to the area in November 2022, initially to do sales and project management for Hurricane Ian’s rebuild despite having a history of owning and operating restaurants in the Midwest for nearly a decade. However, when the opportunity arose to jump back into the industry, Iaria wasted no time bringing a Midwestern bar and grill menu to Fort Myers.

