Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers need help in locating a man wanted for stealing an ATV, and the act was caught on camera. EARLY MORNING ATV THIEF SOUGHT

The man was recorded stealing the ATV from a home garage located on the 4800 block of 30th Street Southwest in Lehigh Acres on Friday.

If you have any information regarding the person or the location of the vehicle, drop an anonymous tip through the SWFL Crime Stoppers’ website or leave a tip at 1-800-780-8477. The stolen ATV. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

If your tip leads to an arrest or the retrieval of the vehicle, SWFL Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward.