Fireworks aren’t just for fun. They’re also a symbol of rebirth, and this holiday will be another moment of rebirth for Fort Myers Beach.

New Year’s Eve will be the biggest fireworks display since Hurricane Ian.

Anyone planning on going should watch out for the traffic, not just on the roads but on the beach, too. Since Hurricane Ian, getting to the beach has taken longer, parking took longer, and the lines are taking more time.

People are lined up to grab a bite to eat, use the bathroom, or find a parking space.

People on the beach WINK News spoke to are thrilled, even if it means they need to beat the crowds to find parking and set up a spot to watch the fireworks display.

It’s not just the people visiting the beach who are excited; businesses on the beach are ready for the rush, too.

“It’s a good little area. And like we said, this last little stretch of Old San Carlos is the most cleaned up, so more people come tend to be in this area. We are staying open late that night, we’re gonna serve food till 11. So hopefully, you come by and see our late-night menu and then head down for fireworks at midnight,” said Bill Ignatti, an operating partner at Wahoo Willie’s on Fort Myers Beach.

And this year, the New Year’s Eve celebration will be the biggest fireworks show to signify the comeback.