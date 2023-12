As the holiday season wraps up, now begins the mad dash to return home and celebrate the new year.

Southwest Florida International Airport is already experiencing some flight delays due to a heavy volume of airplane travel.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Palm Beach International Airport had an average ground delay time of 70 minutes on Thursday.

An important rule to follow when traveling through an airport is to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international.

To expedite your wait time on the TSA check-in lines, have all carry-on luggage and or packages easily accessible for inspection.

For the full list of flights and arrival times, refer to the RSW flight data page here.