Do you want to redo your living space? Hang on just a few more days to save more.

WINK News breaks down what you should put on your January shopping list.

We have a couple of more months to go until spring cleaning and those sales pop up, but you can get started re-vamping your home in just a few days.

You’ll start seeing deals surrounding home decor and freshening up your space in January.

If you missed the opportunity to get a brand new TV, great deals tend to pop up in the new year since the Super Bowl is on the horizon.

Julie Ramhold with Deal News said to also look for deals on beds, baths, and linen.

“White sales pop up in January, which is when we usually see linens go on sale, so if you’re looking at bedding and bath items and you really want to revamp those probably going to be better to wait for January,” Ramhold said.

Retailers drop prices for the winter clothes on their racks in January as well.

They’re trying to make room for the spring.