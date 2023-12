Fort Myers Police Department. CREDIT: WINK News

Fort Myers Police arrested a 15-year-old and charged him with multiple felonies for a robbery with a firearm.

Two victims reported an incident to officers around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday after the robbery happened.

The victims said two men approached them and one pointed a firearm at them. The man waved the weapon back and forth and demanded money, according to officers. Once they were given the cash, they fled on foot.

Through witness statements and identification, officers arrested a 15-year-old on Friday for the incident. During the arrest, the teen resisted officers and had to be put in handcuffs.

A pit bull charged at police officers while arresting the teen and bit an officer in the forearm. The dog continued to aggressively pursue the officer, said the police department, and another officer opened fire at the dog.

The officer that was bitten and the dog were transported to be treated for their injuries.

The 15-year-old was charged with two felonies: robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. The teen was also charged with resisting without violence.