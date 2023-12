Lee County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Walmart in Lehigh Acres Friday for an attempted kidnapping.

Surveillance video posted to the LCSO Facebook page appeared to show Pablo Pintueles Hernandez walking up to the boy, grabbing his wrist, and attempting to walk away.

A family member intervened.

Walmart surveillance photo

Analysts and deputies said they utilized advanced technology to identify and locate Pintueles Hernandez. Within an hour of the incident, deputies responded to his address.

The Sheriff’s Office stated in a release, “Through investigative techniques, detectives learned Pintueles Hernandez did grab the child’s wrist, pull him, and state ‘let’s go,’ restraining the child’s movement and directing him to walk with him.”

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Pintueles Hernandez for False Imprisonment of a Child 13 Years Old and Under.