Powerball drawing at $810 million

Is 2024 your lucky year? The Powerball drawing is in less than an hour and someone could win an estimated $810 million.

Who needs a New Year’s resolution when you could have $810 million?

Many people kicked off their new year with a purchase of a Powerball ticket or two on Monday. Saturday night the winnings were $760 million, but that price is so last year.

On Monday, tickets at local gas stations like this one were selling like hotcakes.

“You can see a lot of people are spending a lot more than just buying one ticket, they’re buying like five or 10, you know, at a time or more. so people are spending a lot of money on these tickets, believe it or not,” said Jerrica Mejian, a Fort Myers resident.

Ticket after ticket, it may have been a slow day for buying gas station snacks, but it’s been the​ day to get a Powerball ticket.

“Hopefully if somebody wins from here they don’t forget it. I always say don’t forget about me if you win,” Mejian said.