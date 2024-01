CREDIT: NORTH PORT POLICE DEPARTMENT

The North Port Police Department is going the extra mile to make sure a kid starts the new year with a smile.

On Friday, a little boy’s Spider-Man electric motorcycle was stolen from the Aldi’s parking lot at the Sun Market Place.

A surveillance camera caught the thieves placing the toy in the back of their car, but North Port police officers wouldn’t stand for it.

The officers replaced the child’s little motorcycle, and it is safe to say he was thrilled.