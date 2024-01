The City of Fort Myers has chosen a developer to take on the redevelopment of the City of Palms Stadium.

Four groups presented their big ideas for taking over the lease, Thursday.

The first company who stood before council and the ultimate winner was Scythe LLC., led by PitchPrime.

PitchPrime staff called its redevelopment plan a “legacy project.”

It includes diverse community spaces, redesigned baseball facilities and soccer initiatives; including the expansion of the MLS Next Pro League, bringing professional soccer to Fort Myers.

“Using the power of soccer, but also leveraging the opportunity around the stadium to transform everything that’s happening in that part of the city,” said Charles Altcheck with the MLS who also spoke on behalf Scythe.

Scythe speakers also talked about the addition of a food truck park, open green space seating areas, a multi-use stadium and recreational amenities like beach volleyball and pickleball courts.

Scythe said they estimate the first part of their project, which includes renovating the stadium and getting a sports complex growing, to cost around $15 million.

Bill Gramer, another presenter with Sycthe, told WINK News he can’t wait to get started.

“You should be excited that our team got chosen for this,” said Gramer. “There’s a lot of opportunities we’ll make available for the youth in our community.”

USL plan for redevelopment

United Soccer League took second place.

Their plan featured a soccer stadium, recreational facilities, a music venue, brewery, 700 new housing units, a 150-key hotel, shops and even an indoor sports center.

The focus was on a year-round community engagement for both men and women’s soccer.

“To be able to walk to a concert to immense games or women’s game, to go to bars and restaurants around, that’s what so many people want,” said a USL speaker, “and that’s why we incorporate such a large number of units here to really create this active and vibrant, vibrant district.”

Third and Fourth Place Presenters

Presenters with Elliot Sidewalk Communities, the third group to present, flew in from Baltimore.

The group started off by saying the goal is to ensure the future of the City of Palms is vibrant, but also achievable.

Elliot Sidewalk Communities emphasized academics as well as sports.

Their plan was to add an academy, soccer field and lacrosse field, and it took fourth place among votes.

Radd Sports LLC, which is based in Gainesville, was the final group to present. They took third place.

Their idea was to run as much as possible in one space. Volleyball and Pickleball happening at the same time.

The three-legged stool for Radd is socialization, academics and athletics.

They’d have a soccer field, practice fields, indoor sports center, a restaurant, retail, hotel and apartments.

“Make it walkable. Make it 24/7. Make it where people want to be there,” said one Radd sports LLC. presenter.