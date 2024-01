Drug recovery is a long and difficult road, as many who experience it face challenges pre- and post-treatment.

Rachel Frank is a former drug addict who, after 15 years of substance abuse, checked into Jill’s Place, a rehabilitation center at St. Matthews House.

“Five years ago, I could not see my life where it is today,” said Frank. “There’s absolutely no way I could even see past my addiction. I don’t even think I had ever entertained the thought.”

Frank began her substance addiction with marijuana, then turned to crack, heroin and fentanyl. She then overdosed.

That became the pivotal moment for her to change the direction of her life.

She checked into the rehabilitation center for 60 days, and to her surprise, she had completed the program.

“Looking at the dark spots and having to face yourself, and that’s not easy, you know, but we all need healing,” said Frank.

Frank is now two years sober.

Following her time in rehab, Frank began working at the St. Matthews thrift store where she met another one of the program’s graduates, they married in March of 2023.

In December, she graduated from the North Collier Fire Academy, putting her en route to becoming an EMT.

“I wanted to help somebody else through a potential overdose, you know, bringing them back to life,” said Frank.

Five years ago, Frank had no idea for a future, as she felt it was pointless. Now, five years from now, she sees herself with a family, kids and sharing her story to help others with similar struggles.