Five life jacket loaner stations are being built by local Lee County students as part of the initiative to promote safety at beaches and local parks.

Students from the Gateway High School woodworking program gathered together in true community partnership.

The design of the stations allows for easy transportation of the life jackets in the event of severe weather.

Gateway High School erecting a life jacket loaner station in Lovers Key. Credit: WINK

The life jackets were donated to Lee County by Costco and the Army Corps of Engineers.

WINK News spoke with Tina Fleming, a child advocate at Golisano Children’s Hospital about how imperative the loaner stations are for children.

“Florida has such a high drowning incidents rate for kids, especially in Lee County,” said Fleming. “We already had 95 drownings last year, a little bit less than in 2021. This has become an issue if families want to come out and they don’t have life jackets available.”