Lee County commission race for districts 3 and 5

The 2024 elections include several local Southwest Florida races, among them are races for two districts on the Lee County Board of County Commissioners.

District 3

For the District 3 race, Republican David Mulicka is the only candidate on the ballot; however, ghost candidate Jake Cataldo has been running against Mulicka.

A ghost candidate is typically a write-in candidate with no real intention of running a serious campaign, raising funds, or serving in the position if elected.

They often emerge to close primary elections to specific parties, thus limiting voter participation in the general election.

Critics argue this tactic manipulates the electoral process and undermines fair representation.

District 5

In the District 5 race, Republican incumbent Mike Greenwell vies for reelection but must first go through the Democratic nominee, Kizzie Fowler.

Greenwell’s platform calls for environmental protection, improved infrastructure, lower tax rates and economic growth.

Fowler’s platform calls for traffic control, ending over-development and its influence on politics, affordable housing, and clean water.

