Sneezes and sniffles are on the rise in the Sunshine State.

With people traveling in and out of town for the holidays, it makes sense. However, many doctors are linking the rise to low vaccination rates.

Right now, there are many flu cases in Charlotte County. The Department of Health is listing it as a high-risk zone.

The winter months are full of holidays, family gatherings and more people visiting Southwest Florida, and while that’s enjoyable…

“The reality is it’s easier to transmit respiratory viruses when people are closer together,” said Stephanie Stovall, of Lee Health.

Flu cases are not showing signs of going away.

“Our numbers of influenza cases are up about 25% compared to the same week last year,” Stovall said. “We’re seeing that it is still rising week over week, so we haven’t plateaued yet. Hard to know exactly when that will happen.”

The Florida Department of Health’s weekly reports show cases increasing across Southwest Florida. The most vulnerable are children and older adults.

“I think my first pediatric death as a pediatrician was influenza,” said Dr. Salvatore Anzalone, VP of clinical business development and director of pediatrics at Healthcare Network, “so when you look at influenza, like a month or so ago, and we now see a tenfold increase in the amounts of cases, tenfold in a short period of time. It’s alarming because if you’re not vaccinated, the risk of getting influenza is higher.”

And the best way to keep you and your family safe…

“Number one, the first thing you want to do is immunization. Make sure you’re vaccinated. Vaccine rates are a little lower this year than previous years,” Anzalone said.

While symptoms may vary, doctors say the earliest symptom is a sore throat.

People can call Healthcare Network at 239.658.3000 to schedule an appointment to see one of its providers. They have locations in Naples, Golden Gate and Immokalee. For more information, people can visit HealthcareSWFL.org.