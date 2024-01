Mostly cloudy with isolated showers during the Thursday morning commute. Isolated showers will be overhead through 9 a.m. and then move east of I-75 and dissipate after 10 a.m.

Clouds will clear a bit by Thursday afternoon, so expect sun and clouds with highs in the mid-70s.

On Friday, expect partly cloudy and pleasant temperatures during the morning commute. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. Expect a gorgeous day with sun and clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday rain map. CREDIT: WINK News

On Saturday, expect a dry start to the morning with scattered rain and storms moving in by the late morning and continuing through the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a Level 1 Risk for Severe Weather as a few of the storms we see could become strong to severe. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats, but there is also a low-end tornado threat. Severe Weather outlook. CREDIT: WINK News Areas expecting severe weather. CREDIT: WINK News

Storms look to move out by the early evening.

