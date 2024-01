Tamesha Knighten mugshot. Credit Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for intentionally and fatally poisoning her neighbor’s pets in Lakeland.

According to a press conference held by PCSO, 51-year-old Tamesha Knighten allegedly left out a Styrofoam bowl containing canned chicken and what she called “special seasoning.”

Deputies report that Knighten also threatened to poison the pets if they ever entered her yard.

A Chihuahua named Daisy, who was pregnant with eight puppies along with two cats, Luna and Pancake, were among those poisoned, falling deathly ill after consuming the tainted food.

The animals experienced choking, foaming of the mouth and were unable to breathe, ultimately succumbing to the poisoning.

A chemical analysis found Knighten’s special seasoning contained Phorate, a pesticide found in insecticides.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judy said Knighten will not be allowed to work in the healthcare industry again following this cruel crime.