Man accused of kicking and hitting 2 dogs in Cape Coral

Check out some of the high school band performances from Week 5 of the high school football season.
Lee County Officials are live discussing preparations ahead of Category 1 Hurricane Helene.
Ahead of Potential Tropical Storm 9, Southwest Florida residents are racing to prepare for potential flooding by stocking up on sandbags.
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating an active scene located on Wilmont Place.
When it comes to electric vehicles (EVs), safety during a tropical storm or a hurricane is paramount as Hurricane Helene approaches.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared in Tampa to provide a preparation update ahead of Hurricane Helene.
A man has been arrested after allegedly kicking and hitting two dogs that were left in his care in Cape Coral this week.
Hurricane Helene is rapidly approaching Florida, bringing potentially dangerous weather conditions to the Southwest area.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula.
As Tropical Storm Helene approaches, schools across Southwest Florida are responding.
The Weather Authority is now monitoring Tropical Storm Helene, as tropical storm watches have been issued throughout our area.
The sooner you prepare for Tropical Storm Helene, the better.
The Eagles are back on for another season in Dunk City.
With Tropical Storm Helene approaching, people living on Charlotte County’s coast must make an important decision: hunker down or get out.
For people in Collier County flooding is the main concern.
A man has been arrested after allegedly kicking and hitting two dogs that were left in his care in Cape Coral this week.
According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Tuesday at around 9:10 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Steeple Cir.
A resident reported they had video recordings of 21-year-old Ry’Quell Bell abusing two dogs.
One video showed Bell letting the dogs into an apartment and then forcefully kicking a dog. The dog fell on its side and was heard yelping and crying.
Another video showed Bell letting the dogs out of an apartment and then hitting one with a bottle. The dog was heard yelping.
The investigation revealed Bell was not the owner of the dogs.
Bell also had just been released from the Lee County Jail earlier that same day for robbery and theft charges.
Bell is being charged with animal cruelty.
The dogs were left in the care of their owner.