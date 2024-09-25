Man accused of kicking and hitting 2 dogs in Cape Coral

Ry’Quell Bell Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly kicking and hitting two dogs that were left in his care in Cape Coral this week.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Tuesday at around 9:10 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Steeple Cir.

A resident reported they had video recordings of 21-year-old Ry’Quell Bell abusing two dogs.

One video showed Bell letting the dogs into an apartment and then forcefully kicking a dog. The dog fell on its side and was heard yelping and crying.

Another video showed Bell letting the dogs out of an apartment and then hitting one with a bottle. The dog was heard yelping.

The investigation revealed Bell was not the owner of the dogs.

Bell also had just been released from the Lee County Jail earlier that same day for robbery and theft charges.

Bell is being charged with animal cruelty.

The dogs were left in the care of their owner.