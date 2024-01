Sanibel causeway. Credit: America Transportation Award

Some positive news for one of our islands working on recovery after Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Department of Transportation said Friday that all lanes of the Sanibel Causeway are once again open.

Crews working on the emergency restoration are moving traffic to the permanent lanes.

The temporary roadway is becoming an active work zone and is currently closed to public access, including access from the water.

FDOT said many oversized vehicles are crossing the causeway, so the traffic will still take some time.