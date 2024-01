Scene of the crash where 40,000 pounds of chicken fell off a pickup truck after a crash. CREDIT: FDOT

A video shows dozens of boxes containing raw chicken mangled in the brush and debris following a semi-truck crash in Lee County that left the driver with traumatic injuries.

According to a social media post from Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 125 on Friday.

Rescue workers had to extricate the driver from the mangled truck cab that ended up in the woods.

Single semi truck crash with injuries on Interstate 75 at mile marker 125 in Lee County, spills 40,000 pounds of raw chicken!



Always keep two hands on the wheel, two eyes on the road and your mind on driving! pic.twitter.com/xTHQIg7pLu — FHP Southwest Florida (@FHPSWFL) January 5, 2024

The video shows raw chicken wrapped in plastic with boxes stacked high atop one another all around the crash site. Some boxes even ended up near a body of water down the hill from the crash site.

According to TheHumaneLeague.org, an average chicken weighs 5.7 lbs. That means it’s possible that about 7,017 chickens were contained in that packaging.

In a bizarre coincidence, Jan. 5 happens to be National Bird Day.