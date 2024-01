The Fort Myers Mural Society has painted nearly 200 murals throughout Southwest Florida, but now they are adding augmented reality.

An awesome mural and a very cool Volkswagen Bug that looks like it’s coming out of the wall.

But if you just point your smartphone at the QR code or use the reel filter on Instagram, it takes you through an interactive 3D augmented reality experience on your phone.

Anyone can look at a regular mural, but what about one that immerses you in the experience?

“As artists, we’re constantly faced with raising our hand above the crowd so that our art moves forward, has sustainability, and is appreciated by the next generation of art enthusiasts,” said Shari Shifrin, the director of the Fort Myers Mural Society.

“This was a way to sort of bring a younger generation into the idea of art appreciators that the art can be. Augmented Reality takes a digital experience and puts it over a physical experience,” said Shifrin.

WINK News asked people in downtown Fort Myers if they liked the idea of using technology to get people interested in the arts.

“Oh yeah! Absolutely! Anything new,” said Sharon Osborne.

“Looks interesting to me, anything that brings people to downtown,” said Bill Aichholz.

The Fort Myers Mural Society hopes the project will spark interest to discover more in Fort Myers and there’s even a bonus feature.

“The added feature is if you turn the camera on yourself, you wind up in the car. And if I open my mouth, it hyper-focuses on you,” said Shifrin.

Turning viewers of the art into active participants.

“It’s nice that we found a way for our handmade art to be part of what’s the new future,” said Shifrin.

The reel filter on Instagram will be around until August, so you can experience augmented reality in 3D. The art walk hours have changed for daylight purposes and it now starts at 5 p.m. and runs to 9 p.m.