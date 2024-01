Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is demanding the Athletic Coast Conference (ACC) release documents vital to Florida State University’s uphill battle to leave the athletic conference.

Moody filed public records requests for the release of the conference’s Grant of Rights, ESPN agreement, and several others.

Lifelong Seminole fan Kenny Revels told WINK News it’s time for the Seminoles to move on, and he hopes the support of state officials helps FSU’s case.

“I think it’ll make them more competitive and I think it’ll be good not only for the football program,” Revels said. “I think it’ll be good for basketball. It’ll be good for the entire athletic program at Florida State and it’ll be good for the fan base.”

Last month, the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff despite going undefeated and winning the conference.

FSU went on to get pummeled by Georgia in the Orange Bowl, but before the game, FSU sued the ACC.

The lawsuit challenges the Grant of Rights tying the university to the conference through 2036 and has an astronomical early exit fee.

“I feel that we are left with only this option as a way to maximize our potential as an athletics department and what’s best for Florida State University,” FSU President Richard McCullough said.

According to Moody, the documents are the basis for fees in excess of more than $500 million in forfeited media rights, reimbursed broadcast fees, and the conference exit fee.

The documents are housed at the ACC office in North Carolina, and the conference says school officials must go there to read them under ACC supervision.

Moody demands that the ACC release the records no later than ten days after receiving her request.