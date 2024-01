Thousands of people flooded downtown for Friday night’s fourth annual Fort Myers Seafood and Music Festival.

The action-packed event goes all weekend long, and if you’re looking for some great tunes and even better food, this is the place for you.

People at the event said this year feels like a return to normalcy. Seeing the progress of recovery is a great backdrop to an already incredible night out.

This is the second time the event has brought out the crowds to downtown Fort Myers since Hurricane Ian.

You can still see the visual reminders of the destruction, but you can also see the signs of progress.

“There are always reminders,” said Tony Felitsky, a north Fort Myers resident. “You can still see boats that are partially sunk. You can see a lot of the damage still, but where we’ve come from since September of 2022 is incredible.”

More than a dozen international food vendors are on site, with 11 local bands performing throughout the weekend.

If you missed the fun Friday, don’t worry. It runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.