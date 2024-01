Two separate motorcycle crashes at the same scene sent both motorcyclists to the hospital, creating heavy traffic delays in Fort Myers.

The crash occurred at around 11 a.m., Friday, in the northbound lanes of Cleveland Avenue.

According to an anonymous witness, a blue motorcycle rear-ended a car, resulting in traffic delays. It remains unknown how fast the motorcyclist was traveling at the time of impact.

Then, in an attempt to avoid the collision, another motorcycle crashed, the witness stated.

The motorcyclist driving the blue motorcycle received immediate medical attention from EMS.

The second motorcyclist, according to the witness, was able to walk away, eventually moving his motorcycle off the road once police allowed him to.

Both motorcyclists were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.