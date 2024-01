Credit: The Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler is tracking possible severe weather forecast for Saturday.

For Friday, morning temperatures start in the upper 40s to lower 50s. By the afternoon, temperatures will begin to reach the upper 70s, with a mix of sun and clouds expected throughout the day.

On Saturday, The Storm Prediction Center issued a level one risk of severe weather across Southwest Florida. Kreidler states that the warm, moist air will mix with a cold front, setting up for a chance to see an isolated severe storm.

The biggest threat to keep an eye out for is the wind, as Southwest Florida can expect to see speeds clocking in at 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

While unlikely, other threats may include heavy rain and a possible tornado threat. The duration of the rain is expected to begin during the later part of the morning into Saturday evening.

Conditions on Sunday are expected to lighten up. Expect to see scattered rain showers during the morning hours. By the afternoon, more pleasant weather is forecasted. Expect a cloudy, breeze day with highs in the lower 70s.

For the following week, the warm and moist air is forecast to stick around, which can set up for isolated rain for the start of the work week.

