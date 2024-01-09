Fort Myers woman convicted of selling fentanyl disguised as heroin

Stacey Lynn Matias Lopez mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

Disguising fentanyl as heroin before selling it to a potential buyer led to the arrest and conviction of a Fort Myers woman.

According to the state attorney, Stacey Lynn Matias Lopez, 50, was convicted on Tuesday for selling four grams or more of fentanyl. She now awaits sentencing.

Lopez set up a drug sale from her Fort Myers motel room back in October of 2021.

Lopez sold 50 bags of fentanyl but tried passing the drugs off as heroin.

Lopez sold 11 grams of fentanyl in total for $500.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit monitored the drug sale with video surveillance.

Lopez is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 12.