Marco Island Council title changes, salary increases to appear on primary election ballot

Two referendums have been added to the Marco Island 2024 presidential primary election ballot after votes by City Council on Jan. 8. One referendum proposes to change the chair and vice-chair titles to mayor and vice-mayor, and the second proposes raises to Council salaries.

Changing the chairman titles to mayor titles was brought forward by Vice Chairman Erik Brechnitz in September. Council discussed whether the mayor should have more power than the rest of Council and if the city clerk should report to the mayor instead of the city manager, but ultimately decided a name change is enough.

