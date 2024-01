The people of Matlacha are preparing to protect what they have fought to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, as severe storms are expected to wash over the area.

The grey-toned sky overhangs Matlacha, where winds have been whipping up and increasing in intensity all day long.

As of 4:30 p.m., there hasn’t been any rain or any flooding. However, conditions are expected to worsen later Tuesday evening.

Islanders in Saint James City, Matlacha, Bokeelia and Pine Island are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

In the past year, severe weather has led to storm surge and flooding in the area. The approaching severe weather could bring coastal flooding and storm surge to homes on the water and in low-lying areas.

The Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District answered the call for sand and sandbags on Tuesday, with a huge sand pile ready and available to help people prepare.

WINK News spoke with Pauline Conrad, who just moved to Florida, and her friends were there to help her brace for the unknown.

“I’m just feeling like, holy crap. That’s just a small taste of what could come,” said Conrad. “It’s just like, wish me luck. That’s about all I can think, and I wish everybody else luck if they’re on the water, you know, that they don’t get flooding. I think they’ve gone through enough of it already, and no matter how prepared you are, you can never really be prepared.”

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com and download the WINK Weather App for the latest information on the nearing severe weather.