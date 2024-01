Talbot Fuller, 34 mugshot. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man for allegedly possessing and distributing crack and cocaine.

Deputies arrested Talbot Fuller, 34, on Tuesday night following a routine patrol near a church on Jefferson Avenue in Immokalee.

Deputies were able to recognize Fuller, who had recorded encounters with law enforcement sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Kia SUV.

According to CCSO, Fuller’s driver’s license had been suspended twice within the last year, prompting deputies to further investigate.

Fuller had a prior arrest relating to the sale of cocaine to an undercover officer in 2023, CCSO reported.

Upon being asked to exit his vehicle, Fuller allegedly ignored the deputies’ request and began to drive away in an attempt to evade police.

Following a brief pursuit, deputies managed to catch up and arrest Fuller in a parking lot located on New Market Road.

When inspecting the SUV, cocaine, $785 in cash and a digital scale were found, CCSO reported.

Talbot has been charged with fleeing and eluding, sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a house of worship and possession of crack cocaine.