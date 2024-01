In the laid back East Lehigh Acres, meet Michael Derengowski, a regular guy with an out-of-this-world hobby.

Back in 2020, during the pandemic, Michael bought a telescope for some family fun.

Little did he know, it would spark a passion that now brings his neighbors and community together under the stars.

Working a 9-to-5 at a moving and storage company for the past 25 years, Michael found his escape in the night sky.

His childhood fascination with stars and planets turned into a side hustle that has everyone talking.

“I just love looking at the stars and the planets. It’s just amazing how much is out there, you know, and how we don’t know about it, how we’re still learning, and it’s just a mystery,” Michael shared.

Surprisingly, his cosmic views aren’t captured with a fancy camera, but with his trusty, chunky Android phone from 2001 boasting an 8-megapixel camera. Yet, the photos he shares are nothing short of breathtaking.

From Veteran’s Park to his driveway, Michael sets up his telescopes for public viewings, inviting neighbors and random passerby’s to glimpse Jupiter, Saturn or a star cluster.

“I set up these telescopes at the park once in a while and just let people randomly come by. If they want to see Jupiter or Saturn or some star cluster, I set it up and point it out there,” Michael explained.

Michael’s stargazing sessions draw a crowd, with a dozen to two dozen folks showing up, including curious kids who can’t get enough of the cosmic show. A child looks through a telescope. CREDIT: Michael Derengowski, East Lehigh Acres

“Kids love it, you know, when I set out at the park, I bring a step stool for kids who want to go check it out because they’re really impressionable at that age, and you can really set somebody up for a good future by getting them involved in something like science, math, and space technology,” Michael expressed.

So if you’re ever in East Lehigh Acres and see a guy with a telescope and a dated Android phone, don’t be shy — join the cosmic adventure and let Michael Derengowski show you why the night sky is more than just a mystery; it’s an endless source of wonder.