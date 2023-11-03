Lehigh Acres neighbors report increase in stray and dead dogs

Lehigh Acres locals are saying the number of stray dogs in the area is out of control, and they’re hoping for action from pet owners and the county.

Susan Haines has lived in Lehigh Acres for 14 years but said the last few years have become downright dangerous when it comes to stray dogs prowling the area.

Haines said the Facebook group she runs, “Lehigh Acres FL Community Bulletin” gets 10 to 20 missing, dead or stray dog posts daily.

“It breaks my heart,” said Haines. “You want to help, but I’m not in any position to go out there and do that anymore.”

One post by a Lehigh Acres man says, “Dead dog, look like maybe black and white, big Rottweiler.”

The post goes on to say, “Lehigh Acres is a death zone for innocent animals and its TOTALLY PEOPLE WHO LIVE HERE’S FAULT… innocent animals deserve better than being left to roam the streets and be killed.”

Maranda Wyatt and Michelle Miner are more like dog detectives. Together, they trap missing dogs in Lehigh Acres and other areas.

Plus, everyone in town seems to know who they are. When I asked Haines about Wyatt, this was her response:

“She’s awesome with what she does. She really gets out there in the dirt, crawls in the dirt and you know, and puts the traps out and gets them,” said Haines.

“She just got one the other day that had been missing for a while, and it’s been already reunited with the owner, so yeah, she does. She does a dirty job, but she’s good.”

Maranda allowed me to use some of the videos she posts showing how the pair lure missing dogs into the traps.

Over the years, Wyatt and Miner have trapped hundreds of missing dogs, many in Lehigh Acres.

“If you drive around Lehigh, anywhere in Lehigh, it doesn’t matter where, they’re just out with no leashes,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt and Miner work with pet owners who are missing dogs. They put cameras around homes or areas the dog was last seen. Then, they lure the dog by cooking meats and putting food inside a large trap.

Catching the dog can take hours, even days. The ultimate goal is to get the pets reunited with their owners.

Wyatt and Miner told WINK News they scan the dogs for microchips, and if the owner cannot be found, they take them to Lee County Domestic Animal Services, but because the shelter is a kill-shelter, they always have a backup plan if the owner doesn’t show up to get their furry friend.

“I’m very deep in rescue,” said Wyatt, “so I know every local dog rescue, so before I turn a dog in there, I always have an out plan. I’ll make sure I’ll contact rescues that I know and say, ‘listen, I can only turn this in if you can… if you pull the dog because if the dog is not adoptable and they deem it rescue only, I have to have an out plan, and I cannot trap these dogs and then have them killed.”

Wyatt and Miner have some advice for anyone who owns a dog.

One, make sure you know your dog’s behaviors and value your pet to prevent anything from happening to begin with.

Two, hire a qualified pet sitter that uses a leash.

If your dog goes missing, Wyatt said the key is to post to social media and then make a sign. That doesn’t mean a dainty flyer.

“Corrugated plastic signs,” said Wyatt, “I have literally a detailed link. Now everyone shares it, everybody that they’ll share my same link. Because paper doesn’t work, flyers do not work. They just can’t be– they’re not visible. So when people are driving, they need a big visible sign.”

Here is the link on how to make a missing dog sign.

Wyatt and Miner told WINK News they hope viewers will see this story and do their part, but they’ll never stop saving those who cannot save themselves.

“They cannot die in that woods. Once we know there’s a lead. We’re not gonna give up on that dog until the leads go dead. Until there are no leads.”

Haines believes the solution is responsibility and enforcement.

“More responsible pet owners and the ones that are not need to be fined more or charged, something that’s going to make them wake up a little bit and think twice about letting them run loose, or abandoning them or even abusing them,” said Haines.

The county said via email no one with Lee County Domestic Animal Services is available for an interview.

Instead, a spokesperson sent this:

If you find a stray, you should visit this website to help know what to do: leegov.com/animalservices/foundpet.