For the first time in the history of Lee County, people can now grab a bite at its first approved food truck park.

“I can’t even tell you; it just feels amazing,” said Chris Magnus, the owner of Rooftop at Riverside. “It’s a huge load off your shoulders, and you get to the celebration part where everyone’s high-fiving and hugging, smooching. And it’s so much fun.”

The park features five local food trucks, each offering a variety of foods from pizza to sliders, crepes to ice cream. And over half a dozen new specialty drinks from its 2-story bar.

Rooftop bar at Rooftop at Riverside. CREDIT: WINK News.

And people were excited, getting a taste of it all before the grand opening Thursday.

“Oh my gosh, five-star everything,” said Hannah Rinaldi, a Naples resident and food blogger. “Only halfway through, and everything’s delicious.”

“It’s incredible,” said Mike Hughes, another Naples resident. “So far, I’ve had a burger and Zoe’s pizza salad.”

“It’s relaxing. It’s just beautiful,” Katherine Hanniford said, a Naples resident. “It’s just an experience, it’s not just eating.”

A new family-friendly spot for many to enjoy in Downtown Bonita Springs, but it took five years to finally get approved by the county.

“When you’re building a ‘one of for the first time,’ it’s hard, and there’s a lot of things that they have to educate themselves with,” said Axel Rios, an executive chef, Culinary Director and Managing Partner of Paradise Group Hospitality. “And that, I think, was part of the process. It’s just they didn’t know, and we just went through it with them. We’re here. We made it.” Axel Rios, executive chef, Culinary Director and Managing Partner of Paradise Group Hospitality. CREDIT: WINK News.

And with the help of Phil Wills, one of the bar experts and mixologists on the highly-rated TV show Bar Rescue, they created something unique.

“I mean, look at this. It’s the only rooftop bar in Lee County, which is phenomenal,” Wills said. “I can’t even believe it. Beautiful sunsets out there. So, people are excited to come here. Excited to join it. The community has embraced us, and we’re embracing the community.”

Rooftop at Riverside will officially open to the public from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday.