Brian Stone. CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral man is being held without bond after he was accused of driving drunk and sending a police officer to the hospital.

Cape Coral police said Brian Stone, 51, ran over an electrical cable Tuesday night, which caused it to hit the officer.

It happened on Cultural Park Boulevard.

Police said Stone smelled like alcohol and failed a sobriety test at the station, where he blew a .210 on a breathalyzer test that was administered twice, which is more than two times the legal limit.

The officer was treated for minor injuries and released from Cape Coral Hospital.